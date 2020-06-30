Sattankulam police did not cooperate: Judicial Magistrate

In a report submitted to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the inquiry into the custodial death of traders P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, Judicial Magistrate Kovilpatti, M.S. Bharathidasan has submitted that the Sattankulam police did not cooperate with the inquiry and tried to create an intimidating ambiance.

The report said that right from the time the Judicial Magistrate stepped into the Sattankulam police station, the police officers did not acknowledge his presence and showed an indifferent attitude.

Further, the Judicial Magistrate said that senior policemen Additional SP D. Kumar, and DSP. C. Pratapan exhibited a threatening posture. When asked for the case dairies, the senior officers addressed their subordinates to get them in a reprimanding tone.

It was said that the documents were brought to the Judicial Magistrate in a delayed manner. When the CCTV footage was assessed, it was brought to light that the setting was such that every-day’s record would get deleted the following day.

There was no footage of the day of the incident, even though there was adequate space for storage. During inquiry, police constables appeared to be agitated and did not cooperate.

When a woman police constable was inquired, she revealed that the father and son duo were tortured the entire night. She initially refused to sign her statement and only after she was assured of protection did she sign, the Judicial Magistrate stated in his report

The woman also revealed that the two were tortured with lathis and there was blood on the lathi and on the table at the station. When asked for the lathis, the police refused to hand them over at first.

While police constable Maharajan gave contradictory statements saying that the lathi was at his native, then police quarters and even telling the Judicial Magistrate that he cannot do anything, another policeman ran away from the inquiry.

Given the animosity at the police station, the Judicial Magistrate said that he had to wind up the inquiry early that day. Even as the inquiry was on the policemen were taking videos of the inquiry, he added in his report.