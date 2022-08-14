Sattankulam custodial deaths: CBI files supplementary charge sheet with report on examination of retrieved data

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its supplementary charge sheet filed against the nine suspended police personnel accused in the 2020 Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, have submitted a report regarding the examination of video footage available in the case.

During further investigation, reports were received from the Directorate of Forensic Science, Gandhinagar in Gujarat and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Photo division, New Delhi, regarding the examination of the CCTV footage, face identification from the CCTV footage and opinion on the retrieved data stored in the storage devices of CCTV Cameras.

The data was retrieved from the CCTV cameras installed at the shop adjacent to the shop of the victims and in Sattankulam government hospital. The retrieved videos/photographs were compared with the specimen photographs of the deceased and the accused persons. The same was shown to the women head constables, who are witnesses in the case, for identification.

The video footage taken from the neighbouring shop will disprove the claim of the accused police that the victim Jayaraj was creating ruckus by lying on the road when he was being picked up by the police from his shop, the CBI said in the charge sheet. In the 350 pages supplementary charge sheet, the CBI submitted a supplementary list of the witnesses and the documents.

The CBI had filed the supplementary charge sheet against the nine suspended policemen of Sattankulam police station before the Ist Additional District and Sessions Court, Madurai on August 12. Earlier, the CBI had filed the charge sheet against the nine suspended police personnel on September 25, 2020.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against the then Inspector S. Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors P. Raghu Ganesh and K. Balakrishnan, Head Constables S. Murugan and A. Saamidurai, Constables M. Muthuraj, S. Chelladurai, X. Thomas Francis and S. Veilumuthu. Special Sub-Inspector Pauldurai, an accused in the case, died after contracting COVID-19.