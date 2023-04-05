Sattankulam custodial deaths case accused seeks bail

April 05, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the Central Bureau of Investigation to the bail petition filed by Raghu Ganesh, one of the police officers accused in the case of Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice K. Murali Shankar sought the response from the CBI and adjourned the hearing in the case till April 17. The trial in the case is pending before the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai.

Earlier this week, another police officer accused in the case, S. Sridhar, had filed a petition before the High Court seeking bail. The court had sought the response of the CBI to the bail petition too.