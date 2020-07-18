Sattankulam custodial death: SHRC holds enquiry

An official from the State Human Rights Commission conducted enquiry with the arrested Sattankulam police station personnel at the central prison here on Saturday in connection with the custodial death of trader P. Jayaraj, and his son Benicks.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, C.T. Kumar, enquired the suspended Sattankulam Inspector of Police, Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors of Police, Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan and other police personnel.
Mr. Kumar, who came to the Central Prison at around 10.30 a.m. held enquiry for two hours.
After coming out, he said that he had got statements from all the 10 police personnel. He would submit his report within two days.
Mr. Kumar has already conducted similar enquiry at the Sattankulam police station, with the staff of Kovilpatti sub-jail and medical officers in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts.
