Sattankulam custodial death case: SSI Pauldurai, accused of murder, dies in hospital

Pauldurai, Special Sub-Inspector of Police of Sattankulam police station in Thoothukudi district, one of the 10 police personnel accused in the custodial death of trader P. Jayaraj and his son, Benicks, died in Madurai on Monday. He was tested COVID-19 positive.
He was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on July 24 after he tested positive for the pandemic at the Central Prison here where he was lodged.
The 56-year-old Pauldurai, who had “uncontrolled” diabetes, was admitted to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital immediately after his arrest on July 8 by the Crime Branch – Criminal Investigation Department of Tamil Nadu police.
Even then his family members had petitioned the Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police seeking special medical care for him.
The case was, subsequently, handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation as per the direction of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.
He was shifted to the Madurai Central prison where all other accused, including the Inspector of Police, Sridhar, were lodged.
Even while he was in the Central prison he had to be given treatment for diabetes at the prison hospital, according to a jail source.
Only on Friday, Pauldurai’s wife, Mangayar Thilagam, complained that the health condition of her husband was deteriorating.
