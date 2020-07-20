Sattankulam case: CBI gets custody of three accused

MADURAI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted the custody of three policemen accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of traders P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks till July 23. The accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate here on Monday.
Chief Judicial Magistrate T.V. Hemanandakumar granted the CBI the custody of constables Chelladurai, Saamadurai and Veyilumuthu, whom had been lodged in Madurai Central Prison. The CBI officials were directed to produce the three accused before the court at 3 p.m. on July 23.
Earlier, the investigating agency had been granted the custody of the key accused in the case, Inspector Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, and constables Murugan and Muthuraj. The accused were taken to Sattankulam for interrogation.
Following the grant of custody to the CBI officials, they were taken to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for a medical examination.
