Sattankulam case accused Sridhar seeks bail

March 31, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the CBI on the bail petition filed by S. Sridhar, one of the police officers accused in the case of Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

The trial in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case is pending before the Ist Additional District and Sessions court in Madurai.

In his petition, Sridhar said that the examination of 47 witnesses in the case took three years and the examination of the remaining witnesses would take more time.

Stating that he has been jailed for almost three years, he said that he was a police officer and apart from the Sattankulam case, he had no other antecedent or criminal record. Justice G. Ilangovan adjourned the hearing till April 10.

