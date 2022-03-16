Sattankulam case accused Raghu Ganesh seeks bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought response from the CBI on the bail petition filed by Raghu Ganesh, one of the accused in the case of Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice K. Murali Shankar ordered notice to the CBI and sought a counter affidavit on the bail petition. The hearing in the case was adjourned till March 30. The petitioner said that he was in custody for more than 20 months.

Raghu Ganesh said the High Court had first directed the trial court to complete the trial in six months and later gave an extension. Despite the extension granted by the High Court, the trial was nowhere near completion, the petitioner said.

He said that it was illegal to retain him in custody till the completion of the trial. This was the third bail petition filed before the High Court by Raghu Ganesh. The accused has been lodged in Madurai Central Prison.