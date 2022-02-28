Sattankulam case accused gets interim bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted interim bail for two days to suspended head constable A. Samadurai, an accused in the Sattankulam custodial death case, to perform the last rites of his mother, who died on Monday.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted the interim bail to Samadurai and directed him to surrender before Madurai Central Prison authorities at 5 p.m. on March 2. The court also ordered police escort for the petitioner to attend the last rites of his mother.

The Superintendent of Madurai Central Prison was directed to file a compliance report to the court on March 3. Samadurai, one of the accused in the case of custodial death of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, is currently lodged in Madurai Central Prison.