Sattankulam accused moves High Court seeking bail

Madurai

01 August 2020 21:39 IST

Suspended Head Constable Murugan, an accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, has filed a petition seeking bail before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Murugan alleged that he was compelled by Inspector Sridhar and Sub-Inspector Balakrishnan to sign in the complaint against the father and son. With no other go, he signed the complaint. He said he was made to sign the complaint at around 8.15 p.m. on the day of the incident when he returned to the police station after conducting an inquiry in another case. He said he had nothing to do with the deceased except that he had signed the complaint against them.

He said he did not touch them and was not involved in attacking the deceased. As a subordinate officer, he obeyed the instructions of higher officers, he said.