Madurai

Sathuragiri closed for devotees on Aadi Amavasai

The district administration has temporarily banned entry of devotees to Sundaramahalingam temple atop Sathuragiri for Aadi Amavasai due to COVID-19 threat.

Since Aadi Amavasai attracts a large number of devotees to the temple, their entry has been temporarily banned between August 6 and 9 as a precautionary measure, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has said in a statement.

Regular puja will continue as usual at the temple on those days.

The Collector appealed to devotees not to come to the foothills of the temple at Thaniparai with the intention of climbing up the hills for darshan.


Comments
