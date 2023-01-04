ADVERTISEMENT

Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam honours classical artists 

January 04, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Justice G.R. Swaminathan, third from left, confers Madhurakala Praveena title on Mridangam Vidwan Tiruvarur Bakthavathsalam, (centre), Madhurakala Mani titles on V. Bala (second from right) and S. Subbulakshmi (third from right) at the 71st Music and Arts festival of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam in Madurai on Wednesday. Shobana Ramachandran, right, president, Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam is also seen. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Madras High Court Judge Justice G. R. Swaminathan said that one can achieve totality only in two things which are -- music and mathematics. Such is the power of music and to see the highly talented musicians achieve the same is inspiring.

He was speaking at the 71st anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam here on Wednesday.

The judge emphasised on Article 51A(j) of the Constitution which pertains to striving towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activity so that the nation develops as a result of it.

“Our rich culture is at a vulnerable point and we need to conserve it. Preserving Carnatic music is one step forward,” the judge said.

Mridangam exponent Tiruvarur Bakthavatsalam was presented the ‘Madhurakala Praveena’ award while Bharatanatyam exponent V. Bala and Veena exponent S. Subbulakshmi were given away the ‘Madhurakala Mani’ award each on the occasion.

The awardees in their acceptance speeches attributed their successes in their respective field to their gurus, family and art lovers.

The judge distributed awards to winners of competitions conducted by the Samajam.

The event also marked the inauguration of the Music and Art Festival - 2023 which would be held until January 10 at Lakshmi Sundaram Hall here.

Later, Carnatic vocalist Sandeep Narayan presented a concert accompanied by H.N. Bhaskar (violin), Tiruvarur Bakthavatsalam (mridangam) and B.S. Purushothaman (kanjira).

Samajam’s president Shobana Ramachandram, secretaries L. Rajaram, S. Venkatanarayanan, treasurer G. Sivaraman and others were present.

