Satellite phones distributed to fishermen

Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju distributed satellite phones and other communication gadgets to mechanised boat fishermen of Tharuvaikulam on Saturday.

As 189 mechanised boats, all involved in deep sea fishing, and 170 country boats are operating from the Tharuvaikulam Fishing Harbour, 90 mechanised boats and 116 country boats have been given very high frequency wireless sets to receive and transmit communication from and to the shore, particularly during emergency.

Since, the mechanised boats are involved in deep sea fishing and reach the international waters beyond 200 nautical miles for fishing, mainly for tuna, the State Government has decided to equip them with satellite phones, Navigation with Indian Constellation (Navic) and Navigational Telex (Navtex) with cent per cent subsidy.

Accordingly, 110 mechanised boats have been divided into 10 groups and provided with 22 satellite phones 11 Navtex and 22 Navic, which will enable the crew communicate with those who are in the shore or get information from them.

While each Navtex costs ₹67,000, each satellite phone is worth about ₹96,000.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri was present at the function.