Satellite news channel reporter briefly detained for ‘disrupting polling and preventing officials from discharging duty’

Reporter of a satellite news channel, who questioned the casting of his vote by an unidentified person in the Parliamentary election held on April 19 and pressed for casting ‘tendered vote’, has been booked by the police based on the complaint which accuses him of disrupting polling and preventing the officials from discharging their duty.

According to M. Sudalaikumar, senior correspondent of News 7 Tamil satellite channel, he, living in Jawaharlal Street in Tirunelveli Town, had gone to cast his vote in polling booth 94 in Maanur – situated about 13 km from his residence – in the recently held Parliamentary election on April 19. When he showed his ‘booth slip’ and the Aadhaar card as identity proof, the polling officer there said his vote had already been cast and he insisted on casting the ‘tendered vote’.

“However, the Regional Polling Officer Edwin, who was in the polling station then, asked me to get out of the booth and warned me that he would file a complaint with the police for disrupting the polling even though the polling was going on smoothly as I represented only my case to him. As I was firm in my decision, I was allowed to cast the tendered vote. Since my vote has been cast bogusly with the connivance of the polling officials, I submitted a complaint with the Maanur police seeking action against the erring officials. Instead of taking action against the polling officials, the Maanur police registered case against me based on the complaint from Mr. Edwin saying that I disrupted the polling for 30 minutes and prevented the officials from discharging their duty,” Mr. Sudalaikumar said.

When Mr. Sudalaikumar was asked by Maanur police to appear for an inquiry on Saturday, Sub-Inspector Vijayakumar told him to bring two sureties to be enlarged on bail as he was to be arrested.

When this news spread, the Nellai Press Club office-bearers contacted senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police, N. Silambarasan, and others in Chennai seeking their intervention. Mr. Silambarasan, who met the reporters at the District Police Office on Saturday afternoon, told them that he would discuss this issue with the District Collector and quashing of FIR would be possible only on getting an order from the court.