Satellite news channel cameraman dies in road accident, 2 others injured

August 24, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The cameraman of a Tamil satellite news channel was killed in a road accident near Nanguneri around 1 a.m. on Thursday. The news channel crew were returning to Tirunelveli in a car after covering a news relating to Chandrayaan - 3 in Thiruvananthapuram.

After interviewing former scientist of Indian Space Research Organization Nambi Narayanan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday evening in connection with Chandrayaan - 3, Puthiyathalaimurai satellite news channel’s reporter K. Nagarajan, 45, of Tirunelveli and his cameramen R. Shankar, 33, of Aaraikulam near Tirunelveli and R. Narayanamurthy, 35, of Tirunelveli and News 7 Tamil satellite news channel’s cameraman P. Vallinayagam, 38, were returning home in a car.

As they were about to cross the Nanguneri toll plaza, Shankar, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle that overturned on the roadside after hitting the concrete median of the Kanniyakumari – Tirunelveli 4-lane national highway around 1 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Shankar was killed on the spot, Mr. Nagarajan, Mr. Narayanan and Mr. Vallinayagam suffered injuries and were taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. The condition of the injured is stable, the doctors said.

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan visited the injured in the hospital on Thursday morning along with Dean, TVMCH, Revathi Balan. The body of Shankar, after post mortem at TVMCH, was cremated at V.M. Chathram crematorium on Palayamkottai outskirts in the evening.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who condoled the untimely demise of the young cameraman of a news channel, announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund. The Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, Karthikayini, handed over the cheque to his family.

She also handed over cheques for ₹50,000 each to the injured in the TVMCH, as announced by Mr. Stalin.

Governor R.N. Ravi, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, Naam Thamizhar Katchi’s founder Seeman, Akhila India Samaththuva Makkal Katchi founder R. Sarathkumar and Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan condoled the death of Shankar, whose visuals showing the killing of Sub-Inspector of Police Alwarkurichi R. Vetrivel by an armed gang on January 8, 2010 in a case of mistaken identity triggered shock.

MDMK’s Tirunelveli city district secretary K.M.A. Nizam, spokesman ‘Minnal’ Mohammed Ali, former Speaker R. Avudaiyappan, SDPI state president Nellai Mubarak, Tirunelveli city district president of Congress K. Sankarapandi, former Nanguneri MLA V. Narayanan, AIADMK office-bearers Sudha K. Paramasivan, Bharani Sankaralingam and Marudhur Ramasubramanian and BJP’s youth wing vice-president Nainar Balaji also paid floral tributes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.