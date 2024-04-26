Sastha Nagar residents block road demanding to expedite civic works

April 26, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Residents of Sastha Nagar falling under the 41st ward in Nagercoil Corporation staged a protest on Friday by blocking the Nagercoil Parakkai road to complete the rainwater drainage works which had been stopped for over a week for undeclared reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Corporation commissioned the construction of rainwater drainage and laying concrete works at a cost of ₹ 51 lakh, the works had been carried out for over two months.

But, the residents said that only a trench along the road for the drainage was dug by the workers, but no further works were carried out. “The trench since it was dug remained untouched for over a week. Due to this, the residents are unable to get out or get into their house. A lot of effort must be put in to safely cross the trench,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many elderly people reside in those places, it poses a danger to their lives too, the residents said.

“Though the people represented the issue to the civic body representatives and corporation officials, no effort had been taken on their part to complete the works,” they added.

A total of about 100 agitated residents jumped into protest blocking the usually busy Parakkai road and refused to let the vehicles pass through that road. Due to this, the road got clogged for over an hour.

The Kottar police held talks with the protesters to withdraw their protest, but as they refused, the corporation officials went to the spot and assured them the works would be carried out immediately. Following this, the residents withdrew their protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.