ADVERTISEMENT

Sasikala’s 4-day political tour to commence in Tenkasi today

Published - July 16, 2024 09:35 pm IST - TENKASI:

The Hindu Bureau

Former interim general secretary of AIADMK V.K. Sasikala will commence her 4-day ‘political tour’ in the district on Wednesday for “merging the factions of AIADMK and bring back its rule in Tamil Nadu in 2026”.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Even as the AIADMK is firm in its decision of not to readmit Ms. Sasikala, her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and former coordinator of the party O. Panneerselvam back into the party, the confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa commences her tour reportedly for reuniting the factions.

 The tour, christened ‘Ammaavin vazhiyil makkal payanam’, will start at Kasimajorpuram (Casa Major Puram) near Courtallam at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Ms. Sasikala is expected to visit Ilanji, Tenkasi, Keezhapuliyoor, Melapaattakurichi, Sundarapandiapuram, Melapaavoor, Pavoorchathram, Keezhapaavoor, Surandai, Kurungaavanam, Veerakeralampudur, Veeraanam, Ooththumalai, Keezha Kalangal, Mela Kalangal, Annamalai Pudur and Kurichchaanpatti on day one of her tour.

 “She will meet the public to understand their sufferings under DMK rule and their views on merging the AIADMK factions to make it stronger so that it will make a comeback in the 2026 Assembly polls,” said her loyalist from Tenkasi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US