Sasikala’s 4-day political tour to commence in Tenkasi today

Published - July 16, 2024 09:35 pm IST - TENKASI:

The Hindu Bureau

Former interim general secretary of AIADMK V.K. Sasikala will commence her 4-day ‘political tour’ in the district on Wednesday for “merging the factions of AIADMK and bring back its rule in Tamil Nadu in 2026”.

 Even as the AIADMK is firm in its decision of not to readmit Ms. Sasikala, her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and former coordinator of the party O. Panneerselvam back into the party, the confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa commences her tour reportedly for reuniting the factions.

 The tour, christened ‘Ammaavin vazhiyil makkal payanam’, will start at Kasimajorpuram (Casa Major Puram) near Courtallam at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Ms. Sasikala is expected to visit Ilanji, Tenkasi, Keezhapuliyoor, Melapaattakurichi, Sundarapandiapuram, Melapaavoor, Pavoorchathram, Keezhapaavoor, Surandai, Kurungaavanam, Veerakeralampudur, Veeraanam, Ooththumalai, Keezha Kalangal, Mela Kalangal, Annamalai Pudur and Kurichchaanpatti on day one of her tour.

 “She will meet the public to understand their sufferings under DMK rule and their views on merging the AIADMK factions to make it stronger so that it will make a comeback in the 2026 Assembly polls,” said her loyalist from Tenkasi.

