Sasikala starts 4-day ‘political tour’, hits out at DMK govt.

Former interim general secretary of the AIADMK V.K. Sasikala has launched a tour reportedly to unite the AIADMK, even as the party high command has made it clear that there would be no space for her in the organisation.

Ms. Sasikala has expressed the hope that she would unite the factions of the AIADMK to ensure the defeat of the DMK in the 2026 Assembly election. Commencing her four-day “political tour” in Tenkasi district on Wednesday, Ms. Sasikala hit out at the ruling DMK over the “breakdown in law and order” and the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, among other issues. “If we stand united, the future is ours,” she said, borrowing the phrase from a song in AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran’s film Naalai Namathey.

“Empty announcements and advertisements” have become the order of the day under the DMK rule. Though Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had toured various countries on three occasions to attract industrial investment, no hefty investment has been made in any part of the State,” she said. “However, Minister for Industries [T.R.B. Raaja] claims that Mr. Stalin’s efforts had attracted ₹10-lakh crore worth industrial investments, paving the way for creation of 31 lakh jobs in the State. Has any company been set up here [in Tenkasi] under the DMK rule? If the claims are true, why did the Ford Motors move out of Tamil Nadu, leaving 14,000 workers in the lurch? You [the DMK] are only making tall claims, and have not even fulfilled any of your poll promise,” she added.

Ms. Sasikala further criticised the DMK government for the revision in electricity tariff and recalled the welfare schemes implemented during the regime of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa. The tour, christened Ammavin Vazhiyil Makkal Payanam, began at Kasimajorpuram (Casa Major Puram) near Courtallam at 3 p.m. She visited Ilanji, Tenkasi, Keezhapuliyoor, Melapaattakurichi, Sundarapandiapuram, and Melapaavoor, among others on the first day. The AIADMK, despite its repeated poll debacles, is firm in its decision not to allow Ms. Sasikala, her nephew and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam back into the party.Though the AIADMK has filed a case against Ms. Sasikala, seeking to restrain her from using the party’s name, flag, and symbol, the party’s flags and banners bearing the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol were seen at all the places she visited on Wednesday.