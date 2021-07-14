Saravana Poigai tank is all set to get a makeover

With the construction of separate washing and bathing ghats for local residents and with a Detailed Project Report being readied by the HR & CE department, devotees and pilgrims visiting the Tiruparankundram Subramaniaswamy Temple can soon look forward to clean and healthy environment to offer pooja and take a dip in the temple tank.

The decision to initiate the pilot project for the temple tank water purification was taken up by the HR&CE department before the pandemic broke-out. “The Saravana Poigai is a 5.5 acre sprawling and 12-feet deep tank and holds minimum six feet water round-the-year. It stores rain water and also the run-off from the adjoining hills,” said AD(Engineering), Mr Siva Muruganantham.

The water was contaminated because local residents, due to lack of facilities, used the tank for washing clothes and bathing. Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore facilitated the funds under MPLAD to deal with one part of the project-- construction of separate dhobi ghats and sanitary facilities for men and women. Madurai Collector Dr.Anees Sekhar has inspected the completed work and the facilities are slated for inauguration soon.

He also reviewed the proposal for simple aeration by installing compressor pumps in the temple tank that would help clean the waters with nano-bubble technology, according to nuclear scientist Dr.J Daniel Chellappa, who was called in last year to provide technical support in assessing the quality of water.

“It is a multi-disciplinary effort where officials of TNEP, TNPCB and PWD are also involved. The electric unit will be set up soon to power the aeration process. Within six months, the Saravana Poigai tank water should be crystal clear,” he told The Hindu.

The HR&CE was also sensitising the public through paintings and posters around the temple on how to maintain the purity of the water. Besides detergents flowing into the water, chemicals from puja rituals and also with 1,200-plus pilgrims taking a dip daily add to the problem.

“Due to high COD and BOD (Chemical and Biological Oxygen Demand), there was no aquatic life and fish were found dead frequently indicating contamination water,” said Dr. Chellappa. Luckily, the e-coli level was within permissible range indicating there was no sewage mix in the water. “The dissolved oxygen level can thus be increased through aeration,” he added.