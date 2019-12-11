Sarath Kumar’s poser to Rajinikanth

Sivakasi

Actor Rajinikanth should explain as to which party had sought his support in the ensuing local body polls, said All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader, R. Sarath Kumar.

When his response was sought, during a brief interaction with the media here on Wednesday, on Mr. Rajinikanth announcing that he would not support any political party in the local body elections, Mr. Sarath Kumar retorted saying, “He (Rajinikanth) should first make it public as to who had sought his support”.

Mr. Sarath Kumar said that his party was in talks with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for seat sharing in the local body elections. However, he said that he had made it clear to his cadre that not all those willing to contest the election could not get a seat due to alliance constraint.

To a question on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam seeking legal intervention in the local body elections, he said that it only revealed that the DMK was afraid of fighting the polls.

When asked about the Citizens’ Amendment Bill, he said that his party wanted specific changes in the bill, which, he said would announce on Thursday.