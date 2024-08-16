ADVERTISEMENT

‘Saral Vizha’ commences at Courtallam

Published - August 16, 2024 08:18 pm IST - TENKASI

A range of competitions, including boat race, dog show, rangoli drawing, yoga and drawing competitions and cultural events, will be organised as part of the festival

The Hindu Bureau

Tenkasi District Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore taking a selfie at the inaugural function of ‘Saral Vizha’ at Courtallam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The four-day ‘Saral Vizha’ for highlighting the culture, traditions, celebrations, martial arts and the sports of southern Tamil Nadu commenced at Courtallam in Tenkasi district on Friday.

District Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore inaugurated the festival in the presence of Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan, District Forest Officer R. Murugan, MP Rani Srikumar, Tenkasi MLA S. Palani Nadar and senior government officials.

A range of competitions, including boat race at Vennamadaikulam near the Five Falls, dog show, rangoli drawing, yoga and drawing competitions and cultural events, would be organised during the ‘Saral Vizha’ to enthral tourists, he said and appealed to the locals and the visitors to participate in all events.

The flower and the vegetable carving show that started at Horticulture Department’s Eco Park near the Five Falls attracted a huge crowd on Friday. While the flowers and the leaves brought from various parts of Tamil Nadu, especially from the hilly regions, and other southern States had been aesthetically arranged in interesting designs and famous cartoon characters, vegetable carvings in the shapes of dragon, crocodile, painted stork, Donald Duck, etc. were close to the hearts of children.

The ‘I Love Courtallam’ selfie point, which has been installed near the Main Falls, has become a major attraction for the visitors even though the flow of water is very thin.

