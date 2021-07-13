Madurai

Plea to plant saplings

A resident of Tiruchendur moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure planting of saplings in ten multitude in lieu of the trees that were going to be removed along Tiruchendur-Ambasamudram road under the the Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor project.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi ordered notice in the petition filed by A. Stephen Lobo. The petitioner said that removing trees would create an imbalance in the environment and people in the region will be affected due to this.

Tiruchendur was one of the abodes of Lord Murugan. During the festivals every year lakhs of devotees walk along the stretch to reach the temples. If the trees were removed, they would be put to much hardships as they would have to walk under the scorching hot sun.


