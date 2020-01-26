Madurai

Saplings planted to mark R-Day

Republic Day was celebrated at Alagappa University in Karaikudi . Prof. N. Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, hoisted the national flag.

There was a colourful cultural programme staged by the students of the College of Physical Education and the Department of Fine Arts. Republic Day was celebrated in the office of the Dindigul division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Madurai) Ltd, here. The General Manager of the division N. Ganesan hoisted the flag. A tree plantation drive was also organised to mark the event.

Students read out the preamble of Constitution as part of the R-Day celebrations at Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai. At the Hajee Kartha Rowther Howdia College in Uthamapalayam, the national flag was hoisted by former professor S. Duraisamy. At Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Women’s College, Cumbum, the Secretary of the college N. Ramakrishnan hoisted the flag.

R-Day was celebrated at Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi. Secretary A.P. Selvarajan hoisted the flag.

