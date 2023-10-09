Saplings planted in Tirunelveli

October 09, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Mayor P.M. Saravanan and his deputy K.R. Raju planted tree saplings in Teachers’ Colony near Government Engineering College here on Monday. Organised by Good Samaritan Association, Palayamkottai, chairperson of Melapalayam Zone of Tirunelveli Corporation Iqlam Fazila and councillor of ward 51 Juliet Mary also planted tree saplings in the Eco Park of Teachers’ Colony.

The Teachers’ Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, which seeded 500 palmyra seeds along the waterbody near this colony a few months ago, has so far planted around 300 tree saplings in this residential area and is watering the saplings at regular intervals with the funds of the association.

Association office-bearers Ahmed Miranji, Solomon Rajkumar, Harold and the members were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.