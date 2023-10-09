HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Saplings planted in Tirunelveli

October 09, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor P.M. Saravanan and his deputy K.R. Raju planted tree saplings in Teachers’ Colony near Government Engineering College here on Monday. Organised by Good Samaritan Association, Palayamkottai, chairperson of Melapalayam Zone of Tirunelveli Corporation Iqlam Fazila and councillor of ward 51 Juliet Mary also planted tree saplings in the Eco Park of Teachers’ Colony.

The Teachers’ Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, which seeded 500 palmyra seeds along the waterbody near this colony a few months ago, has so far planted around 300 tree saplings in this residential area and is watering the saplings at regular intervals with the funds of the association.

Association office-bearers Ahmed Miranji, Solomon Rajkumar, Harold and the members were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.