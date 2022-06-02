Saplings of rare varieties planted on Collectorate campus

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, along with NCC (Naval wing) cadets of Vallaba Vidyalaya, engaged in planting saplings on Collectorate campus in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

June 02, 2022 00:04 IST

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar planted saplings, contributed by Vallaba Vidyalaya, on Madurai Collectorate premises on Wednesday. A total of 35 rare and native variety saplings were planted.

National Cadet Corps cadets of the school participated in the event. Boards displaying the names and scientific names of the saplings were placed near them in order to create an awareness of different plant varieties among the public ahead of the World Environment Day observed on June 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sekhar said planting of saplings was taken up in order to emphasise cleanliness of the surroundings. The State government had initiated various projects to protect the environment, he said.

Project Coordinator of Vallaba Vidyalaya N. Sharmila said the saplings comprised not only native and rare plants but also those facing extinction.

She said Collectorate staff were also briefed about the procedures to be followed in order to maintain the plants. About 50 NCC cadets participated in the event, she said.