Saplings of rare varieties planted on Collectorate campus
Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar planted saplings, contributed by Vallaba Vidyalaya, on Madurai Collectorate premises on Wednesday. A total of 35 rare and native variety saplings were planted.
National Cadet Corps cadets of the school participated in the event. Boards displaying the names and scientific names of the saplings were placed near them in order to create an awareness of different plant varieties among the public ahead of the World Environment Day observed on June 5.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sekhar said planting of saplings was taken up in order to emphasise cleanliness of the surroundings. The State government had initiated various projects to protect the environment, he said.
Project Coordinator of Vallaba Vidyalaya N. Sharmila said the saplings comprised not only native and rare plants but also those facing extinction.
She said Collectorate staff were also briefed about the procedures to be followed in order to maintain the plants. About 50 NCC cadets participated in the event, she said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.