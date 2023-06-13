‘Santhanakoodu’ festival celebrated with gaiety and fervour

June 13, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The 849th ‘sandhanakoodu’ festival was celebrated with gaiety and fervour as thousands of people from far and near witnessed the event at the famous Erwadi dargah in the early hours of Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Minorities Welfare, Non-Residents Tamil Welfare and Wakf Board Minister Gingee K.S. Masthan participated in the celebrations where people from different walks of life took part.

According to the Organising Chairman Mohamed Fakir Sultan, Secretary Sirajudeen and Treasurer Sadiq Basha, the celebrations started on May 21 with the hoisting of the flag at the dargah, marking the celebrations. The Urus, popularly known as ‘sandanakoodu’ commenced on Sunday (June 11) evening with a procession where elephants and horses were part of the colorful event. Silver pots were filled with sandal paste, which was being brought by the people to the dargah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘sandanakoodu’ festival was an occasion to display unity and harmony as people from many religions participated. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation had organised special bus services to Erwadi from Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Madurai and different destinations within the State and from neighbouring Kerala as well, the organisers said.

The event would end on June 19, when the flag would be lowered at the Badusha Nayagam Dargah, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.