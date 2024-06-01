GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Santhanakoodu festival at Yerwadi draws large number of devotees

Published - June 01, 2024 07:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees at the Santhanakoodu festival held at Erwadi dargah in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

Devotees at the Santhanakoodu festival held at Erwadi dargah in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The 850th ‘santhanakoodu’ festival at the famous Yerwadi dargah, near Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district, drew a huge turnout of pilgrims from many neighbouring States including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala here on Saturday.

The month-long celebrations had commenced here at the dargah on May 9, followed by the hoisting of the holy flag on May 19. The organisers had illuminated the chariot with colourful lights and jasmine flowers. The lining up of elephants and horses too attracted the attention of the visitors.

A live band, traditional art and music by troupes and fireworks stunned the visitors.

Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran visited the dargah and participated in the special prayers. The well decorated chariot was brought out at 3 a.m. on Saturday and reached the dargah at 5.50 a.m. Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh supervised the bandobust arrangements.

The TNSTC officials had arranged special services for the pilgrims to visit the dargah here from cities like Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, Dindigul and other destinations. The holy flag would be lowered on June 7 marking the end of the ‘santhanakoodu’ festival.

