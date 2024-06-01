ADVERTISEMENT

Santhanakoodu festival at Erwadi draws large number of devotees

Updated - June 01, 2024 09:33 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 07:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees at the Santhanakoodu festival held at Erwadi dargah in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The 850th ‘santhanakoodu’ festival at the famous Erwadi dargah, near Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district, drew a huge turnout of pilgrims from many neighbouring States including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The month-long celebrations had commenced here at the dargah on May 9, followed by the hoisting of the holy flag on May 19. The organisers had illuminated the chariot with colourful lights and jasmine flowers. The lining up of elephants and horses too attracted the attention of the visitors.

A live band, traditional art and music by troupes and fireworks stunned the visitors.

Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran visited the dargah and participated in the special prayers. The well decorated chariot was brought out at 3 a.m. on Saturday and reached the dargah at 5.50 a.m. Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh supervised the bandobust arrangements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The TNSTC officials had arranged special services for the pilgrims to visit the dargah here from cities like Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, Dindigul and other destinations. The holy flag would be lowered on June 7 marking the end of the ‘santhanakoodu’ festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US