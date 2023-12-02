HamberMenu
’Sanskriti 2023’ intercollegiate cultural festival held in Madurai

December 02, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Music Director Bharadwaj distributing awards to winners at ‘Sanskriti 2023’ intercollegiate cultural festival in Madurai on Saturday.

Music Director Bharadwaj distributing awards to winners at ‘Sanskriti 2023’ intercollegiate cultural festival in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

‘Sanskriti 2023’ an intercollegiate cultural festival was organised by the Chinmaya Yuva Kendra, youth wing of Chinmaya Mission, here on Saturday.

Around 400 students from 35 colleges from Madurai and suburbs participated in nine different competitions, which were inaugurated by Jitesh Chaitanya of Chinmaya Mission.

The organisers said that the events included singing, elocution, drawing, poem, photography, short film and group events such as dance, rangoli and quiz.

The topics for all the competitions were based on the culture of India and eminent persons from various fields were the judges. Prizes were given to the winners by cine music director Kalaimamani Bharadwaj. Kendra president T. Thilagar presided, secretary M.P.S. Thirumalaiappan, coordinator K.S. Vinoth Kumar and others participated.

