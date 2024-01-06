Sankaran Namboothiri presents a consummate concert

January 06, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

Sankaran Namboothiri presented a consummate and confident concert on the third day of the 72nd annual music and arts festival at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam, accompanied by Thiruvizha Viji Anand on the violin, Balakrishna Kamath on the mridangam and Vaikom R.Gopalakrishnan on the ghatam.

He opened his concert with an energetic “Evvari bodhanavini” varnam by Patnam Subramania Iyer in Abhogi, invoking the blessings of Lord Sri Venkatesa.

He then prayed to Lord Ganesa through “Karunai Seyvay Gajaraja Mukha” by Papanasam Sivan in Hamsadwani. The presiding deity of Madurai Goddess Meenakshi was worshipped through “Devi Neeye Thunai “ by Papanasam Sivan in raga Keeravani, whom the composer considers as the only companion in this journey of life.

Sankaran rendered Mysore Vasudevacharya’s brocevarevarura in Khamas pleading to Lord Raghu as to Who will save us other than the Almighty. It was a soulful rendering.

Goddess Narayani (Thiruvayaru), who always grants boons and protects and whom we entreat again and again, by Tyagarajar in his nannugannathalli in Sindu Kannada/Kesari was rendered in a wonderful style.

A lengthy and decent delineation of Kharaharapriya, which has a distinct melody and brings out the Karuna rasam, invoking pathos in the listeners, was the main raga of the evening for Swati Tirunal’s satatam tavaka.

The singer tried slow, medium or medium-fast in order to bring out the Karuna rasam and bhava of the song. Good improvisation of the raga and the keerthana by the singer and the violinist together was enjoyed and appreciated by the rasikas.

In the Tani that followed, Balakrishna Kamath and Vaikom R.Gopalakrishnan played skilfully and offered a perfect support for the entire concert with a different finish at the end of every song.

Sankaran concluded his concert with Purandara Daasar’s Venkatachala Nilayam in sindu bhairavi, shankara nin karunai in behag by Neelakaanta Shivan and Lalgudi Tillana “Thanjam enbadu” in Desh.