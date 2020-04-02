Sanitising tunnel set up in Sivakasi

Sivakasi municipality has set up a sanitising tunnel to disinfect customers arriving to buy vegetables in makeshift markets at the bus stand.

“This is a voluntary exercise. People who wish to disinfect their clothes can walk through the five-foot tunnel with their closed eyes,” Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar said.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar and and Sivakasi Municipal Commissioner P. Krishnamoorthy took efforts to set up the facility with the help of a private sponsor.

It was completely safe for anyone to walk through the tunnel where disinfectant was sprayed through six sprayers. The facility would help people ensure that they were free of any infection.

“People have the habit of wiping their face with their clothes. So, as a precautionary measure, we have installed it to disinfect their dresses,” he pointed out.

The municipality had provided power supply and the disinfectant, said Mr. Krishnamoorthy.

Plans were afoot to instal the facility in at least three more places. A municipal worker would be outside the tunnel to request people to volunteer for the exercise.