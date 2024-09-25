Sanitation worker gets into manhole with no safety gear

In yet another incident of workers getting into manholes, a sanitary worker was found clearing a drainage clog by getting into one of the manholes near Karuppanaswamy temple at Tallakulam in Madurai on Wednesday.

The worker, without wearing any safety equipment and with a bare body, got into the manhole assisted by another worker standing nearby. After he put his entire body inside the manhole with only his head outside, he received a long pipe from the fellow worker to clear the clog.

The manhole was small with space to fit only one human. Another sanitation worker who was working nearby said they were not provided any safety gears for such work.

Condemning the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities responsible for preventing such instances from happening, A. Sahaya Philomin Raj of Madurai Legal Awareness Coordination Committee, said the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 mandates to remove all manual scavenging workers and rehabilitate them within six months of the implementation of the Act, but still after a decade, no active steps had been taken. Still, the government claims there is no manual scavenging anymore.

The Act mandates for provision of 44 gears, including a PPE kit, to ensure the safety of the workers. But none is provided. “Officials often accuse the workers who get into manholes, but according to directions of both High Court and Supreme Court, it is the responsibility of the highest authority, be it the Collector or Corporation Commissioner, to ensure that workers are not involved in such work,” he said.

When the worker’s immediate superior instructs him to get into a manhole, he has no option but to obey. So, blaming the worker will not bring any tangible change, Mr. Raj said.

Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar said that despite giving instructions and sensitising the workers, they get into manholes. “Madurai corporation has sucker vehicles meant for removing clogs. But the workers hesitate to use them. Though we have given them gloves and boots, they never use them,” he said. He said the workers would be again instructed not to get into manholes.