Sanitation complex built near Saravana Poigai tank

Madurai

16 August 2021 22:05 IST

With a view to preventing pollution of Saravana Poigai temple tank in Tirupparankundram by people who wash clothes and take bath, the Corporation has commissioned a sanitation complex cum washing facility at a cost of ₹44 lakh, using Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore’s MP Local Area Development fund.

The 4,500 sq. ft, complex near the tank has 14 bathrooms for men and women, four toilets for men and women, along with washing area.

Advertising

Advertising

Daniel Chellappa from Chennai, an advisor to the temple tank’s water purification project, said, “The idea of purifying the water in the tank began in 2018. After a lot of reviews, aeration technology was suggested to cleanse it on a regular basis. But the public were using the tank to wash their clothes using detergents and take bath using soaps and shampoos, which resulted in accumulation of harmful chemicals in the water. Now that a separate bathing and washing facility is constructed, it would free the tank from such contaminations. Aquatic life in the tank will thrive hereafter.”

Mr. Tagore inaugurated the facility along with Corporation Commissioner C. P. Karthikeyan.