Sanitary worker’s suicide: former panchayat union chairperson arrested

April 11, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Former chairperson of Udangudi town panchayat Ayisha, who is one of the four accused in the case pertaining to the suicide of a sanitary worker, was arrested on Monday and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

When sanitary worker P. Sudalaimadan (56) of Puthu Colony in Udangudi reportedly appealed to Udangudi town panchayat chairperson Humaira Fatima and Executive Officer Babu to promote him as sanitary supervisor in view of his over 25-year service, Babu and Humaira’s mother-in-law Ayisha allegedly demanded bribe from him.

As he did not give them money, they allegedly abused him by referring to his caste. Upset over this, he attempted to end his life on March 17 and died at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on March 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, Kulasekarapattinam police registered a case against Babu, Ayisha, her son Ashabh and Humaira. All the accused were absconding.

Special teams were formed to apprehend them, and the police nabbed Ayisha near Tiruchendur on Monday and took her to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a health check-up before being produced before the Judicial Magistrate. As she complained of health issues, she was admitted to the hospital.

Subsequently, Judge Swaminathan visited the hospital on Monday night and remanded Ayisha in judicial custody till April 19. She will be taken to the prison after getting discharged from the hospital.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.