Sanitary workers strike work, stage dharna in front of Corporation

Published - July 08, 2024 09:04 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitary workers of Thoothukudi Corporation struck work for a while on Monday and laid siege to the urban civic body’s administrative office to highlight their demands.

 The protestors, backed by AICCTU, also blocked the corporation workers from entering the office which triggered tension.

 The protestors said the services of the drivers operating the sanitary vehicles and the sanitary workers should be regularized. Until the services are regularized, the drivers should be given the wages of Rs. 725 a day and the sanitary workers Rs. 763 a day. The corporation administration should not make deductions from the wages without prior announcement.

 Besides giving pay bills every month, the deductions made towards ESI and PF contributions should be regularized. Every sanitary worker and the driver should be given weekly holiday and the women sanitary workers allowed to start their work from 7 a.m. onwards as they have to take care of their family also. Monthly medical camps should be organized for screening the sanitary workers, they said.

 As over 500 sanitary workers and the drivers assembled in front of the Corporation office, vehicular traffic on the busy Palayamkottai Road was completely paralysed.

 After Mayor Jegan Periyasamy held talks with the protestors, the agitation was withdrawn.

