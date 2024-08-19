ADVERTISEMENT

Sanitary workers start indefinite stir; demand ₹30 lakh compensation for deceased sanitary worker’s family

Published - August 19, 2024 09:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitary workers of Tirunelveli Corporation commenced an indefinite strike from Monday afternoon after their demand for compensation of ₹30 lakh to the family of a sanitary worker who had fatal fall from a tree was turned down.

ADVERTISEMENT

 The protesting sanitary workers allege that sanitary worker Balasubramanian, 26, who had been hired by the Tirunelveli Corporation through the self-help group since 2020 on contract basis, was forced to cut a tree branch on August 9 last instead of giving him regular sanitary works. As he fell down accidentally from the tree, Balasubramnaian was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, from where he was taken to a Madurai-based private hospital for advanced treatment.

 “However, he succumbed to the injury on Sunday (August 18). Since he was forced to cut a tree branch, he fell down from the tree and died. If he had been sent for sanitary works as usual, he would have been alive today. Hence, the Corporation should give a compensation of ₹30 lakh to the family of the deceased sanitary worker and permanent job in the urban civic body to a family member,” said R. Mohan of CITU, who demanded action against the officer, who forced Balasubramanian to cut the tree branch.

 When the sanitary workers staged dharna on the Corporation premises on Monday afternoon, Mayor G. Ramakrishnan and Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra held talks with the protestors’ representatives including Mr. Mohan. As the talks failed, they announced that they had started an indefinite strike from Monday afternoon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 “Our protest will go on until justice is done,” said Mr. Mohan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US