Sanitary workers start indefinite stir; demand ₹30 lakh compensation for deceased sanitary worker’s family

Published - August 19, 2024 09:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitary workers of Tirunelveli Corporation commenced an indefinite strike from Monday afternoon after their demand for compensation of ₹30 lakh to the family of a sanitary worker who had fatal fall from a tree was turned down.

 The protesting sanitary workers allege that sanitary worker Balasubramanian, 26, who had been hired by the Tirunelveli Corporation through the self-help group since 2020 on contract basis, was forced to cut a tree branch on August 9 last instead of giving him regular sanitary works. As he fell down accidentally from the tree, Balasubramnaian was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, from where he was taken to a Madurai-based private hospital for advanced treatment.

 “However, he succumbed to the injury on Sunday (August 18). Since he was forced to cut a tree branch, he fell down from the tree and died. If he had been sent for sanitary works as usual, he would have been alive today. Hence, the Corporation should give a compensation of ₹30 lakh to the family of the deceased sanitary worker and permanent job in the urban civic body to a family member,” said R. Mohan of CITU, who demanded action against the officer, who forced Balasubramanian to cut the tree branch.

 When the sanitary workers staged dharna on the Corporation premises on Monday afternoon, Mayor G. Ramakrishnan and Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra held talks with the protestors’ representatives including Mr. Mohan. As the talks failed, they announced that they had started an indefinite strike from Monday afternoon.

 “Our protest will go on until justice is done,” said Mr. Mohan.

