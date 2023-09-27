Sanitary workers stage sit-in protest on Tirunelveli Corporation premises

September 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the Tamil Nadu Government’s move to privatise sanitary operations of all urban civic bodies across the State instead of executing this work through self-help groups, the sanitary workers staged a sit-in protest at Tirunelveli Corporation premises here on Wednesday.

The protesters said over 740 sanitary workers had been hired through the self-help groups operating within the Corporation limits and they were serving in the urban civic body for the past 20 years. Subsequently, the workers were getting their statutory wages of ₹436 a day through the SHGs to which they were affiliated.

The protestors said another 540 sanitary workers had been recruited by this private contractor for carrying out sanitary operations in the urban civic bodies across Tamil Nadu. Moreover, the sanitary workers under the control of this contractor were being given only ₹325 per day as daily wages while all other sanitary workers doing the work through the SHGs were being given the statutory wages of ₹436 a day.

“The privatization of sanitary operations will seriously affect the quality of work and also lead to the exploitation of the sanitary workers by the private firm by giving lesser wages. We want to work under the SHGs. If the Tamil Nadu Government is still keen on privatizing the cleaning operations of the urban civic body, we’ll start indefinite protest if all the sanitary workers are brought under the control of the private firm,” said R. Mohan, president of Tirunelveli District Rural Development Employees’ Association, which is affiliated to CITU.

He also said the Corporation had agreed in principle to hike the wages for the sanitary workers affiliated to the SHGs from ₹436 a day to ₹480 a day from April 1 last. “The Corporation has agreed to give the SHG-affiliated sanitary workers the arrears of ₹44 a day from April 1 onwards by placing a proposal in the council for its nod,” he said.

City Health Officer Saroja, who held talks with the representatives of the protesting sanitary workers, assured them that those who were affiliated to the SHGs would not be disturbed at any point and that they would continue to get their wages through the SHGs.

Senior officials of Tirunelveli Corporation said the decision to privatise sanitary operations of the Corporations including garbage collection had been taken at the “highest level” and hence they could do nothing.

“The private firm handpicked by the government for carrying out sanitary operations in the urban civic bodies has appointed two sub-contractors here to administer 540-odd sanitary workers deployed here. Even though the quality of work by the sanitary workers under the control of the private firm is far from satisfaction, we cannot even pinpoint their omissions,” said the officials.