Sanitary workers stage road roko against outsourcing of cleaning operations

July 12, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the outsourcing of sanitary operations of the urban civic bodies, the CITU workers affiliated to the Rural Development Department staged a road roko here on Wednesday.

The protesters said the State Government’s decision to outsource the sanitary works of the municipalities and the Corporations would affect the temporary sanitary workers already working in the urban local bodies through the self-help groups. Hence, the Government Orders 139, 150 and 10, which have paved way for outsourcing of the sanitary works, should be abolished. Daily wage of ₹ 730 should be given to the sanitary workers and weekly off with salary given to them.

Services of sanitary workers, who have been working for 4 years or more with minimum wages or consolidated pay should be made permanent and incentives being extended to the government employees extended to them also. Since the Employees’ Provident Fund contribution amount and its interest have not been paid in the accounts of sanitary workers over the past five years, it should be paid in their accounts immediately to reactivate these almost dead accounts.

Contributions under Employees’ Provident Fund and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) should be deducted from the daily wages of contract sanitary workers. Retirement benefits of permanent sanitary workers, who had retired from service in 2022 – 2023, should be disbursed within 3 months, they said.

Led by R. Mohan, president, Rural Development Employees’ Association, led the protest held at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai in which the police arrested 140 persons.

In Thoothukudi, the protesters blocked traffic in front of the Corporation’s administrative office on busy Palayamkottai Road and the police arrested 40 persons, including 13 women. The police arrested 145 persons when they blocked traffic in front of the District Collectorate in Nagercoil.