ADVERTISEMENT

Sanitary workers stage protest demanding better wages

Published - October 22, 2024 09:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitary workers stage a protest in front of the office of the Thoothukudi Corporation on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Sanitary workers of Thoothukudi Corporation on Tuesday staged a protest demanding implementation of better daily wages that were promised by the authorities. After an assurance was given by the authorities that it would be implemented, the protest was withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workers demanded that the daily wages of ₹725 should be given to sanitary workers, ₹763 to drivers and ₹725 to dengue prevention workers. This should be implemented as promised, the contract workers demanded.

Thoothukudi Corporation Employees Association-CITU Secretary L. Ramamoorthi said that the workers had staged the protest for the second consecutive day. They had also demanded a Deepavali bonus of ₹10,000.

The authorities have given assurance that the workers would get a bonus of ₹5,000 and as far as the demand for the implementation of the revised daily wages, the authorities said that the workers would get it from their November salary, Mr. Ramamoorthi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Contract workers were assured that they would be getting the revised salary from the first week of November. If it was not implemented, the workers would stage a bigger protest to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue, said V. Karuppasamy of the association.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US