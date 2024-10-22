Sanitary workers stage protest demanding better wages

Sanitary workers of Thoothukudi Corporation on Tuesday staged a protest demanding implementation of better daily wages that were promised by the authorities. After an assurance was given by the authorities that it would be implemented, the protest was withdrawn.

The workers demanded that the daily wages of ₹725 should be given to sanitary workers, ₹763 to drivers and ₹725 to dengue prevention workers. This should be implemented as promised, the contract workers demanded.

Thoothukudi Corporation Employees Association-CITU Secretary L. Ramamoorthi said that the workers had staged the protest for the second consecutive day. They had also demanded a Deepavali bonus of ₹10,000.

The authorities have given assurance that the workers would get a bonus of ₹5,000 and as far as the demand for the implementation of the revised daily wages, the authorities said that the workers would get it from their November salary, Mr. Ramamoorthi said.

The Contract workers were assured that they would be getting the revised salary from the first week of November. If it was not implemented, the workers would stage a bigger protest to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue, said V. Karuppasamy of the association.

