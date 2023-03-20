ADVERTISEMENT

Sanitary workers stage dharna

March 20, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitary workers of Tirunelveli Corporation staged a dharna on the Corporation premises on Monday.

Leading the agitation, Mohan of CITU said over 750 sanitary workers, who were hired by the corporation through Self-Help Groups, got their wages directly from the civic body. Since the civic body had now decided to hire them through a contractor, the workers would not get their actual salary as the contractor would deduct his commission from each of their wages.  Hence, the Corporation should utilise the services of the sanitary workers through SHGs instead of a contractor

