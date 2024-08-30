Sanitary workers stage dharna in Tirunelveli

Demanding work in the civic body as contract sanitary workers, a group of people staged a dharna on Tirunelveli Corporation office premises on Friday.

A total of 523 sanitary workers, affiliated to 39 self-help groups, have been hired by the Corporation on contract basis for cleaning operations. In the regular practice, their contract would be renewed at regular intervals after a brief gap of a few days.

When a sanitary worker, who was clearing the branches of a tree as part of his work, fell down and died after being admitted to the hospital recently, the sanitary workers staged a protest on the Corporation office premises demanding compensation and a permanent job for a family member of the deceased.

The agitation was withdrawn after the government announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the family of the deceased.

As the contract of the workers who participated in the agitation was not renewed even after a gap of one week, they staged a dharna on Friday. The agitation continued even after 7.45 p.m. even though a section of them left the spot.