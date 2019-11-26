Sanitary workers stage demonstration

Temporary sanitary workers of Palayamkottai Zone of Tirunelveli Corporation staged a dharna on the premises of Palayamkottai zone office here on Tuesday demanding timely disbursal of their wages.

The short-staffed corporation hired temporary sanitary workers through self-help groups who are being given their monthly salary in the first week of every month. Temporary sanitary workers of Tirunelveli, Thatchanallur and Melapalayam Zones have received their wages for October on time, but workers of Palayamkottai Zone are yet to get their salary.

Agitated over this, temporary sanitary workers staged a demonstration on the Palayamkottai Zone office premises for a while. On coming to know about the agitation, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan asked the Palayamkottai Zone officials to ensure the disbursal of salary by Tuesday evening.

Since the assurance in this connection was given, the agitation was withdrawn.