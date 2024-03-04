Sanitary workers seek ‘patta’ for their housing plots

March 04, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A group of Arunthathiyar families from Pettai in Tirunelveli on Monday submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan seeking ‘patta’ for plots on which they had built their houses.

The petitioners from Thangamman Temple Street in Pettai at Ward 18 of Tirunelveli Corporation said over 100 families of Arunthathiyars, all sanitary workers, were residing in the area for the past 56 years and were paying promptly the taxes payable to the local body since 1972. Hence, they were given electricity and drinking water connections even though no ‘patta’ was given for the plots on which they built houses.

Two years ago, officials attached to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board surveyed the land (survey number 146) where 30 houses had been built and informed the families that they would be given houses on an alternative site as they had reportedly built their houses on “poramboke and neervazhi poramboke lands”.

“We are sanitary workers, who are illiterate. Hence, we do not know how to apply for patta. Since the land was barren and situated away from other residential areas 56 years ago, we built our houses. However, the officials say that 30 families would have to be relocated to other areas as the houses have been on ‘poramboke’ and ‘neervazhi poramboke’ land. Hence, we appeal to the Collector to give patta for the land,” said S. Sappaani, who led the petitioners.

The petitioners attached copies of their property tax receipts, power connection, ration card and Aadhaar card with the petition.

Seeking a compensation of ₹5 lakh to a woman sanitary worker who suffered multiple fractures on both legs in a road accident, a petition was submitted to the Collector. The petitioners said a speeding car hit Vasanthi, a sanitary worker with Panagudi town panchayat, on February 28 last in which she suffered multiple fractures in both legs. After being admitted to Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam, she was shifted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

“Since the woman is from below poverty line family and her daughter is in Class 8, the government should give compensation of ₹5 lakh to her family. Moreover, the government should take care of her treatment,” the petitioners said.

A group of gypsies from Pettai, led by Jaiganesh, submitted a petition seeking free house sites. “Since we live in tents, there is no safety for our children in the night. We suffer a lot during rain or shine. Hence, the Collector should give us free house sites,” Mr. Jaiganesh said.

A frail-looking old woman, Avvaiyar, who is reportedly 100 years sold, came to the Collectorate seeking old age pension of r₹1,000 that was stopped three months ago.

A domestic worker, M. Ananthi of Thirumal Nagar, submitted a petition seeking free allotment of a house built by Tamil Nadu Housing Board in nearby Reddiyarpatti as she was the lone breadwinner of the family. “Since I’m living in a small rented house with my differently abled husband, four children and aged mother-in-law, the Collector should allot a free house in the TNHB apartment,” she said.

