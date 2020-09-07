Sanitary workers seek monthly incentive of ₹20,000 for 10 months

TIRUNELVELI

Sanitary workers, whose anti-COVID-19 operations were recently lauded by the Madras High Court, have urged the State government to give monthly incentive of ₹20,000 for 10 months between March and December.

In a petition submitted on Monday, they said over 1.20 lakh sanitary workers were doing laudable job during the pandemic in 12,524 village panchayats, 561 town panchayats, 148 municipalities and 15 Corporations while risking their and their families’ lives. Since they were drawing a monthly salary between ₹2,600 and ₹6,000, they should be given a monthly incentive of ₹ 20,000 from March to December in recognition of their anti-COVID-19 work.

The State government should fix the minimum monthly salary of ₹25,000 for sanitary workers. Besides activating the sanitary workers’ welfare board, all welfare schemes being executed by the State and the Central governments should be extended to them also. Those who were getting consolidated pay should be given the timescale and those who had put in three years of service special timescale.

Sanitary workers involved in anti-COVID-19 operations and their family members should be given free health screening in medical college hospitals and a month’s leave with salary. They should be given free personal protection equipment such as mask, gloves, boot, soap, sanitiser and coverall everyday.

The State government should give ex-gratia of ₹2.50 lakh to the family of sanitary workers who died of COVID-19 and an assistance of ₹ 2 lakh to those underwent treatment for the viral infection, the petitioners said.