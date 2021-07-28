Sanitary workers seek housing facility

Sanitary workers of Tirunelveli Corporation, along with members of Aadi Thamizhar Peravai, submitted a petition at Tirunelveli Collectorate on Wednesday.

28 July 2021 20:38 IST

Seeking a new housing complex, the sanitary workers of Tirunelveli Corporation, along with members of Aadi Thamizhar Peravai, submitted a petition at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The petitioners said the 21-year-old housing complex created in Tirunelveli Town for the sanitary workers of Tirunelveli Corporation had started crumbling gradually due to poor quality of construction and ‘zero maintenance’. The leaking water from the tanks and the washrooms of the top floor was expediting the breaking down of the edifices.

Since the plastering of the walls and the roof had started peeling off, the falling cement plasters were injuring the tenements. Moreover, the small units could not accommodate the entire family after the male members of the family got married.

Hence, the government should consider constructing spacious apartments by annexing the 44 cents of adjoining land belonging to the Tirunelveli Corporation, the petitioners said.