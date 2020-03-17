Sanitary workers seek houses

Sanitary workers from Avaniapuram submitted a petition to Collector T. G. Vinay seeking houses under the Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (housing-for-all scheme) here on Monday during the grievance redressal meeting.

K. Pattan, State president, Tamil Nadu Sanitary Workers’ Welfare Association, said 80 families were residing at a housing board complex built 60 years ago when K. Kamaraj was Chief Minister. “The old building has not been maintained, has developed cracks and is unsafe. Our association has been petitioning the Collector and Corporation Commissioner for the past three years to construct a new complex there, but to no avail,” he said.

Collector T. G. Vinay assured them to look into their grievance and take action.