Madurai

Sanitary workers seek houses

Residents of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board housing unit in Avaniapuram staging a demonstration in Madurai on Monday.

Residents of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board housing unit in Avaniapuram staging a demonstration in Madurai on Monday.  

‘We reside in a building built 60 years ago’

Sanitary workers from Avaniapuram submitted a petition to Collector T. G. Vinay seeking houses under the Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (housing-for-all scheme) here on Monday during the grievance redressal meeting.

K. Pattan, State president, Tamil Nadu Sanitary Workers’ Welfare Association, said 80 families were residing at a housing board complex built 60 years ago when K. Kamaraj was Chief Minister. “The old building has not been maintained, has developed cracks and is unsafe. Our association has been petitioning the Collector and Corporation Commissioner for the past three years to construct a new complex there, but to no avail,” he said.

Collector T. G. Vinay assured them to look into their grievance and take action.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 6:58:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/sanitary-workers-seek-houses/article31088100.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY